    Raju Srivastava's prayer meet to take place on September 25

    Srivastava, one of the popular names in the comedy and film circuit, died on Wednesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after 41 days in hospital.

    PTI
    September 24, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

    Raju Srivastava's family on Saturday announced that a prayer meet in memory of the comedian-actor will be held on September 25.

    In a statement posted on Srivastava's official Instagram handle, the family said the prayer meet will take place on Sunday at ISKCON Juhu from 4pm to 6pm. The 58-year-old stand-up artiste was admitted to the AIIMS on August 10 following a heart attack while working out at a Delhi hotel gym.

    He was cremated in the presence of family and close friends in Delhi on Thursday. Srivastava, whose career spanned almost four decades, featured in hit Hindi films such as "Maine Pyaar Kiya" and "Baazigar" before gaining nationwide fame as a participant in the 2005 comedy competition show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge".

    He is survived by wife Shikha, daughter Antara and son Ayushmaan.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 24, 2022 05:36 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.