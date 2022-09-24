Raju Srivastava's prayer meet to take place on September 25

Raju Srivastava's family on Saturday announced that a prayer meet in memory of the comedian-actor will be held on September 25.

Srivastava, one of the popular names in the comedy and film circuit, died on Wednesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after 41 days in hospital.

In a statement posted on Srivastava's official Instagram handle, the family said the prayer meet will take place on Sunday at ISKCON Juhu from 4pm to 6pm. The 58-year-old stand-up artiste was admitted to the AIIMS on August 10 following a heart attack while working out at a Delhi hotel gym.

He was cremated in the presence of family and close friends in Delhi on Thursday. Srivastava, whose career spanned almost four decades, featured in hit Hindi films such as "Maine Pyaar Kiya" and "Baazigar" before gaining nationwide fame as a participant in the 2005 comedy competition show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge".

He is survived by wife Shikha, daughter Antara and son Ayushmaan.