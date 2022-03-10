BJP set to win 4 states, AAP inches closer to Punjab: Who said what

BJP is all set to win Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand while AAP inches closer to a landslide victory in Punjab.

As the votes to the crucial Assembly elections in five states are counted, early trends have predicted a BJP victory in four states barring Punjab that is all set to see an Aam Aadmi Party landslide win. The Congress is down to low leads in all five states.

Politicians, Twitter users and parties have already started celebrations and reactions are in on the debacle of losing parties.

“Is inquilab ke liye Punjab ke logon ko bohat bohat badhai (Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution)," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a picture flashing the ‘V’ (victory sign) with AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann as his party inches closer to victory in Punjab

The Congress’s chief in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is trailing from Amritsar East, congratulated AAP on the victory.



The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!

“The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap!!!” Sidhu tweeted.The AAP in Punjab mocked Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi with a tweet.

I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines.

Congratulations to @AAPPunjab and @BhagwantMann.

Two-time chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress founder Amarinder Singh, who lost from his Patiala Urban seat, tweeted:

AAP’s Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha declared that Punjab likes the Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann duo.

“Punjab has proven that it likes the Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann pair, and no other party's pair... all other parties tried to defame us and called Kejriwal ji a terrorist, but public proved that he is a 'shikshak-wadi'”, Chadha told news agency ANI.

“Punjab will not be known as 'Udta Punjab' from now onwards, but 'Uthta Punjab'... all the credit goes to AAP workers, they didn't see day or night, summer or winter, and continued working for the party. AAP will work for everybody progressively,” Chadha added.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is set to form the government again as it leads in a whopping 271 seats in the state.



#WATCH | Jubilant BJP workers play holi at party office in Lucknow & raise slogans of "UP mein ka ba? UP mein Baba", as official trends show the party sweeping #UttarPradeshElections

Celebrations have already begun in the BJP office in Lucknow with excited party workers playing Holi and raising slogans of "UP mein ka ba? UP mein Baba".

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini also had a few words on the spectacular victory.



“We already knew our government will form; we have worked for every developmental aspect, which is why the public trust us... nothing can come in front of a bulldozer, as it can finish everything within a minute, be it cycle or anything else,” Malini said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that his party BJP will win Goa. BJP is leading in 18 seats from the state.

“BJP will form the government in Goa; We will take MGP and independent candidates with us,” Sawant told ANI.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP has a steady lead in 46 seats out of the 70-member assembly.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, we gave welfare policies to the people of Uttarakhand and have got expected results,” Union minister and state in-charge Pralhad Joshi told ANI in Dehradun.