    BJP set to win 4 states, AAP inches closer to Punjab: Who said what

    Two-time chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress founder Amarinder Singh, who lost from his Patiala Urban seat, tweeted congratulations to AAP as the party is set to win Punjab in a landslide victory.

    Stella Dey
    March 10, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
    BJP is all set to win Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand while AAP inches closer to a landslide victory in Punjab.

    BJP is all set to win Manipur, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand while AAP inches closer to a landslide victory in Punjab.


    As the votes to the crucial Assembly elections in five states are counted, early trends have predicted a BJP victory in four states barring Punjab that is all set to see an Aam Aadmi Party landslide win. The Congress is down to low leads in all five states.

    Politicians, Twitter users and parties have already started celebrations and reactions are in on the debacle of losing parties.

    Is inquilab ke liye Punjab ke logon ko bohat bohat badhai (Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution)," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a picture flashing the ‘V’ (victory sign) with AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann as his party inches closer to victory in Punjab.

    The Congress’s chief in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is trailing from Amritsar East, congratulated AAP on the victory.

    Close

    “The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap!!!” Sidhu tweeted.

    The AAP in Punjab mocked Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi with a tweet.

    Two-time chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress founder Amarinder Singh, who lost from his Patiala Urban seat, tweeted:

    AAP’s Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha declared that Punjab likes the Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann duo.

    “Punjab has proven that it likes the Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann pair, and no other party's pair... all other parties tried to defame us and called Kejriwal ji a terrorist, but public proved that he is a 'shikshak-wadi'”, Chadha told news agency ANI.

    “Punjab will not be known as 'Udta Punjab' from now onwards, but 'Uthta Punjab'... all the credit goes to AAP workers, they didn't see day or night, summer or winter, and continued working for the party. AAP will work for everybody progressively,” Chadha added.

    In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is set to form the government again as it leads in a whopping 271 seats in the state.

    Celebrations have already begun in the BJP office in Lucknow with excited party workers playing Holi and raising slogans of "UP mein ka ba? UP mein Baba".

    BJP MP and actor Hema Malini also had a few words on the spectacular victory.

    “We already knew our government will form; we have worked for every developmental aspect, which is why the public trust us... nothing can come in front of a bulldozer, as it can finish everything within a minute, be it cycle or anything else,” Malini said.

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that his party BJP will win Goa. BJP is leading in 18 seats from the state.

    “BJP will form the government in Goa; We will take MGP and independent candidates with us,” Sawant told ANI.

    In Uttarakhand, the BJP has a steady lead in 46 seats out of the 70-member assembly.

    “Under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, we gave welfare policies to the people of Uttarakhand and have got expected results,” Union minister and state in-charge Pralhad Joshi told ANI in Dehradun.

    The votes to the Assembly elections in five states are being counted since this morning. 690 constituencies have voted, with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60) and Goa (40). Barring Punjab which is ruled by the Congress, the BJP is in power in the rest of the four states.
    Stella Dey
    Tags: #Assembly Election results #Assembly Election Results 2022 #assembly elections #Punjab Elections
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 01:54 pm
