Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Punjab for ‘revolution’, tweets pic with Bhagwant Mann

Arvind Kejriwal poses with Bhagwant Mann as AAP set to win Punjab elections. (Image tweeted by @arvindkejriwal)

As Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party inches closer to a landslide victory in Punjab, the Delhi Chief Minister has already started celebrating.

“Is inquilab ke liye Punjab ke logon ko bohat bohat badhai (Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution)," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a picture flashing the ‘V’ (victory sign) with AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann

AAP is set to win Punjab in a clean sweep as it leads in 90 seats from the 117-member Assembly.

The party also tweeted a short clip mocking Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that had the Congress leader mouthing, “Ab ki baar, Kejriwal”.

Congress, the ruling party, slipped to the second place and is leading in only in 18 seats.

Party heavyweights like state boss Navjot Singh Sidhu and Channi are both trailing in the seats they contested in the Punjab election.

Former Congress stalwart and two-time chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who was sacked last year before the party replaced him with the state’s first Dalit CM, also lost from Patiala Urban. He had formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress and tied up with the BJP to contest the polls in Punjab after his unceremonious exit.

The votes to the Assembly polls in 5 states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – are being counted today. BJP is leading in four states except Punjab that is set to see its first AAP government.