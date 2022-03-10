'Ab ki baar, Kejriwal': AAP jabs Charanjit Channi as party sweeps Punjab polls

Screengrab from the video shared by AAP on Twitter as the party swept Punjab assembly polls.

As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeps Punjab assembly polls, the party has put out a cheeky tweet aimed at Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The tweet has a two-second video of Channi declaring "Ab ki baar, Kejriwal" and has the hashtag #AAPsweepsPunjab . The clip was taken out of a Congress's election campaign targeting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

With the Kejriwal-led party leading in 91 of the 117 seats in Punjab assembly polls, Channi's mocking commentary seems to have bit him in the back. And AAP did not fail to use it to their advantage.

The party is currently celebrating especially at AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann's home in Sangrur which has been decked up in flowers and has preparation of jalebis underway.



#WATCH | Celebrations at AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur as the party crosses the majority mark in Punjab. Mann leading from his seat Dhuri. PunjabElections2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/nzoJ9QyoJ1

— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Mann's supporters were seen dancing to the beats of a dhol outside his home. One person waved a broom, AAP's symbol, in the air.

Mann, 48, a comedian-turned-politician, fought the assembly election from the Dhuri seat in Sangrur. He was up against Congress’s Dalvir Singh Goldy and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parkash Chand Garg.