Punjab election results: Jalebis, dhol at Bhagwant Mann’s home as AAP takes big lead

Punjab Assembly elections results 2022: Aam Aadmi Party has taken a huge lead in Punjab. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)

The mood at the home of Bhagwant Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, was festive as the counting of votes took place for the assembly election on March 10.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has already crossed the majority mark in Punjab with over 60 seats. Punjab assembly has 117 seats.

Exit polls had also predicted a victory for AAP in the Punjab assembly elections.

Punjab | Jalebis being prepared, flower decoration being done at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate Bhagwant Mann, at Sangrur pic.twitter.com/xTlEzV1a9u

— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Photos from Bhagwant Mann ’s home in Sangrur showed floral decorations and preparation of jalebis underway.

Mann's supporters were seen dancing to the beats of a dhol outside his home. One person waved a broom, AAP's symbol, in the air.



#WATCH | Celebrations at AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur as the party crosses the majority mark in Punjab. Mann leading from his seat Dhuri. PunjabElections2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/nzoJ9QyoJ1

— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Earlier in the day, Mann offered prayers at a gurdwara in the district.

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann offers prayers at gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib, Sangrur Counting of votes for 117 Assembly constituencies in Punjab will begin at 8am pic.twitter.com/a8WAwrDiDL — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

Mann, 48, a comedian-turned-politician, fought the assembly election from the Dhuri seat in Sangrur. He was up against Congress’ Dalvir Singh Goldy and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parkash Chand Garg.

In 2017, Goldy had defeated AAP’s Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon from the seat.

Mann had joined Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

The 48-year-old had won the 2019 general elections by 1,11,111 votes from the Sangrur constituency, becoming AAP's only Lok Sabha MP from Punjab.