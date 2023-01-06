Air India CEO to staff after 'peeing' horror: 'Take firm action against unruly passengers'

The incident happened in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. (Representational)

A day after the civil aviation regulator issued a show-cause notice to Air India over a shocking incident, when an inebriated man urinated on a woman passenger, the airline’s chief executive and managing director Campbell Wilson asked employees to "take firm, decisive and timely action" against "unruly" passengers.

In an internal note accessed by Moneycontrol, Wilson said the repulsion felt by the affected passenger is “totally understandable and we share her distress”.

He said that while the story is more complicated than has been reported by the media, “there are clearly some lessons we can and must learn”.

“Most importantly is that, if an incident on our aircraft involves improper behaviour of such magnitude, we must report it to authorities at the earliest opportunity, even if we genuinely believe that the matter has been settled between the parties involved. The same applies in the case of passengers deemed to meet the threshold of ‘unruly’."

“We must also be clear on the standard of behaviour that is expected on our aircraft and take firm, decisive and timely action against those who do not comply.”

According to Wilson, safety and emergency procedures manuals will be immediately reiterated by operating departments and reinforced in recurrent training.

“I ask each of you to reflect on what you would do if faced with such situations. As in any other area, knowledge and preparation underpin confidence and outcome.”

On Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to Air India after it received the initial report from the airline.

In its initial response, Air India, sources said, listed all measures taken on the flight after the horrifying act.

Air India said that the aggrieved passenger had initially demanded action against the offender but rescinded her request after a mutual understanding between them, sources said.

The female passenger initially requested that action be taken against the offender upon arrival, however subsequently rescinded her request after the two parties appeared to sort the matter out between them,” airline said in its response.

“Cabin crew reported the incident to the Commander and logged it in the Voyage Report. As there was no further flare up or confrontation, and respecting the perceived wishes of the female passenger, crew elected not to summon law enforcement upon landing,” the airline further added.

According to sources, Air India cited that the cabin crew assisted the elderly passenger to a different seat in the same class and provided a set of dry clothes and slippers.

The woman, in a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, stated that she was not allocated a different seat and had to take a crew seat for the rest of the flight as she refused to sit in her soiled, urine-soaked seat.

Just a day ago, the airline slapped a ban on the male passenger, reportedly a Mumbai resident in his 50s, for 30 days – the maximum they can – as a “first step” in the matter.