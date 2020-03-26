App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Raipur Deputy Collector Sheetal Bansal postpones her wedding

Sheetal, who is also the CEO of Janpad Panchayat, said it is her duty to raise awareness about the deadly novel coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Amid reports of people flouting government advisories, there are also reports of several families postponing their nuptials.

However, despite the obvious financial losses, Deputy Collector Sheetal Bansal has postponed her March 26 wedding.

"As soon as we read about the rapidly spreading infection and saw the rising number of cases, we felt that we should postpone the wedding date.," Bansal told news agency ANI.

She added that the decision was taken to ensure the safety of their respective families and relatives.

The bride-to-be, who is also the CEO of Janpad Panchayat, said it is her duty to raise awareness about the deadly novel coronavirus in rural Chhattisgarh. Although the number of novel coronavirus patients continues to rise in India, she claims that social distancing measures advised by the government are followed by people strictly.

Therefore, to also set the right precedent, they decided to follow the instructions of the government.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 08:42 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Indian wedding #social distancing

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.