Coronavirus pandemic | Raipur Deputy Collector Sheetal Bansal postpones her wedding

Amid reports of people flouting government advisories, there are also reports of several families postponing their nuptials.

However, despite the obvious financial losses, Deputy Collector Sheetal Bansal has postponed her March 26 wedding.

Chhattisgarh: Raipur Deputy Collector Sheetal Bansal's wedding with Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Aayush postponed due to #CoronavirusOutbreak. She says, "We would have been setting a wrong precedence if we would have gone ahead with our plan to tie the knot today". pic.twitter.com/jq9AYNuRHE

— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

"As soon as we read about the rapidly spreading infection and saw the rising number of cases, we felt that we should postpone the wedding date.," Bansal told news agency ANI.

She added that the decision was taken to ensure the safety of their respective families and relatives.

The bride-to-be, who is also the CEO of Janpad Panchayat, said it is her duty to raise awareness about the deadly novel coronavirus in rural Chhattisgarh. Although the number of novel coronavirus patients continues to rise in India, she claims that social distancing measures advised by the government are followed by people strictly.

Therefore, to also set the right precedent, they decided to follow the instructions of the government.