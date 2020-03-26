Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Reported cases in Italy now over 74,000; China marks two days of no local transmissions

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 190 countries. Total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India has crossed 600. The Union Health Ministry has said that 43 people have recovered so far, but 10 have died. Today is the second day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Globally, there have been over 4.68 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 21,190 people have died so far. Infections are rapidly rising in the US, Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.