Mar 26, 2020 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Reported cases in Italy now over 74,000; China marks two days of no local transmissions
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total number of confirmed cases in India has crossed 600. This is the second day of the 21-day lockdown.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 190 countries. Total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India has crossed 600. The Union Health Ministry has said that 43 people have recovered so far, but 10 have died. Today is the second day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown.Globally, there have been over 4.68 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 21,190 people have died so far. Infections are rapidly rising in the US, Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the latest updates here:
Goa reports first case of COVID-19
Spain overtakes China's COVID-19 death toll
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly to donate Rs 50 lakh worth rice to the underprivileged amid lockdown. (Input from ANI)
US Senate poised to vote on passage of $2 trillion coronavirus bill
The US Senate is scheduled to begin voting shortly on an historic $2 trillion bill to stimulate the sagging economy and rush federal funds to medical centers struggling to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set the late-March 25 vote on passage of the bipartisan bill, which was crafted in marathon talks over the past week. (Input from Reuters)
Indian American hoteliers offer free accommodation to stranded Indian students
Indian American hoteliers have come forward to help Indian students stranded in the US following implementation of lockdown measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, by offering free accommodation and in some cases food.
With the students scrambling for a roof over their head after being asked to vacate their hostels and India banning international flights for a week from March 22, more than 6,000 rooms in nearly 700 hotels were offered to them till yesterday following a call from the Indian Embassy.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The World Health Organization (WHO), in its March 25 situation report, has said that two new countries/territories/areas from the Western Pacific Region (one), and the Eastern Mediterranean Region (one) have reported cases of COVID-19.
Coronavirus in China LIVE Updates | China reports second consecutive day of no new local transmissions, imported cases rise
Mainland China has reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus infections as the epicentre of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders. However, imported cases rose as Beijing ramped up controls to prevent a resurgence of infections.
A total of 67 new cases were reported as of end-March 25, up from 47 a day earlier, all of which were imported, according to China's National Health Commission.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Reported cases in SAARC countries:
> India: Over 600 reported cases
> Afghanistan: 84 cases
> Bangladesh: 39 cases
> Bhutan: Two cases
> Maldives: 13 cases
> Nepal: Three cases
> Pakistan: 1,063 cases
> Sri Lanka: 102 cases
(Data: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 8.05 am IST on March 26)
Coronavirus in Europe LIVE Updates | Reported cases in European countries
> Italy: 74,386 cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> France: 25,600 cases
> Spain: 49,515 cases
> Germany: 37,323 cases
> Switzerland: 10,897 cases
(Data: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 7.55 am IST on March 26)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Reported cases in various countries:
> China: Around 81,667 reported cases (including recoveries an deaths)
> Italy: 74,386 cases
> United States: 66,132 cases
> Spain: 49,515 cases
> Germany: 37,323 cases
> Iran: 27,017 cases
> France: 25,600 cases
> Switzerland: 10,897 cases
> United Kingdom: 9,640 cases
> South Korea: 9,137 cases
(Data: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 7.50 am IST on March 26)
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General: We call on all countries who have introduced so-called lockdown measures, to use this time to attack the virus. You have created a second window of opportunity. The question is, how will you use it?
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General: Asking people to stay at home and shutting down population movement is buying time and reducing the pressure on health systems. But, on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics.