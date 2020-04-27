App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | A grand welcome for Madhya Pradesh health minister — without masks, social distancing

In the homecoming video that was shared on social media, neither the minister nor his family members could be seen wearing a mask, while a crowd thronged their residence

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Madhya pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra
Madhya pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra’s homecoming after being appointed to the cabinet saw much fanfare and grandiose even as the number of coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 100-mark.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

When he visited his hometown Datia on April 25 after taking charge of the ministerial post that was lying vacant amid a global pandemic crisis, his supporters thronged his residence where he was given a warm welcome by his family. Sweets were offered and lamps were lit to greet the minister, who played a crucial role in toppling Kamal Nath’s Congress government.

However, in the homecoming video that was shared on social media, neither the minister nor his family members were seen wearing a mask, although it has long been made mandatory to wear protective gear mandatory to prevent COVID-19 spread. Earlier in April, the state government too had decreed wearing masks compulsory with the Public Health Department cautioning violators with strict action.

Close

An NDTV report states that the health minister later went to his office too without a mask.

related news

Coronavirus pandemic | Police find unique ways to punish lockdown violators

In the video, that later went viral and drew ire for flouting social distancing norms, one can see that none of his supporters thronging the entrance to his house were wearing masks either.

Earlier this month, the wedding of the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had invited public scorn for the same reasons. Not only were social distancing norms flouted while solemnising the marriage, but none of the guests could be seen wearing masks either.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 02:29 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Madhya Pradesh government #social distancing

