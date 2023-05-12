Island that inspired Agatha Christie's darkest novels is now on sale. You can buy it for...

The Burgh island has been the setting for many Agatha Christie novels.

In Agatha Christie's famous novel "And Then There Were None", eight guests staying on an island discovered they are the target of a murder plot. Now, that same island, serving Britan's famous author inspiration many a times, is up for sale.

Burgh Island, a 21-acre gem located off the south Devon coastline in UK, is up for sale for £15 million (over Rs 154 crore). Despite its eerie past inspiring some of Agatha Christie’s darkest novels, the island’s owners are hoping to attract plenty of would-be buyers.

The island includes a hotel and pub, as well as a stunning private coastline to explore. And for Agatha Christie fans, her beach house overlooking the cliff edge is included in the price tag, allowing new owners to sit at a wooden table and imagine how the writer thought up some of her most ingenious plots.

At high tide, Burgh Island is cut off from the mainland and guests have to travel from Bigbury-on-Sea by sea tractor. During low tide and peak season, the sand strip used to reach the island is busy with holidaymakers. Once on the island, guests can also enjoy the property’s tennis court, helipad, seawater pool, and spa as part of their visit.

The island has a rich history and has played host to a number of famous visitors over the years. Winston Churchill is rumoured to have met former US President Dwight D. Eisenhower at the hotel ahead of D-Day, and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor were also visitors on the island, according to estate agents Knight Frank. The Beatles even stayed at the island’s hotel before playing a concert in nearby Plymouth.

The 25-room hotel is Grade II listed and built in art deco style, and guests can also visit a wartime bunker and two holiday cottages that will be held in separate ownership from the rest of the island. Giles Fuchs, one of the directors of the island, said: “It has been a true privilege to restore and enhance Burgh Island Hotel over the past few years, and I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved with this art deco icon.”

The island’s new owners will also inherit planning permission for a hotel extension to create 12 guest suites, ensuring the island’s legacy continues for years to come.

The island was once a popular haunt for pirates and smugglers, making it the ideal place to hunt for hidden treasure. The island’s Pilchard Inn was used by both groups as a 14th-century hideout and is rumoured to be haunted.

While Burgh Island may have inspired some of Agatha Christie’s darkest novels, it remains a stunning property that has been lovingly restored over the years.