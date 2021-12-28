Boy seen in 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' viral video injured in road accident in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sahdev Dirdo had collaborated with singer Badshah for a revamped version of the song

Sahdev Dirdo, the boy who turned famous on internet after a clip of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' went viral, was severely injured after meeting a road accident in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on December 28.

Dirdo, according to reports, was seated pillion behind his father on a motorcycle when the accident occurred. They were reportedly headed to their village.

The boy sustained injuries on his head, reports said, adding that he was subsequently taken to the District Medical College in Sukma.



Chhattisgarh | Sahdev Dirdo is being shifted to Medical College in Jagdalpur for better treatment.

However, Dirdo later was shifted to Medical College in Jagdalpur, news agency ANI reported. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has assured help for the victim's treatment.

Singer Badshah, who was seen in a revamped version of 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' song with the boy, said he has reached out to the victim's family.

"In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. I'm there for him. Need your prayers," Badshah tweeted.

Notably, the 'Bachpan ka Pyaar' clip which went viral was shot by Dirdo's teacher nearly two years ago. It was only recently that the video turned into a sensation among netizens.