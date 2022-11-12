Banksy unveils latest mural on Ukraine building destroyed by Russian shelling

A Banksy mural on a building in Ukraine (Image credit: @banksy/Instagram)

Anonymous graffiti artist Bansky unveiled his latest mural on a building destroyed by Russian shelling in Ukraine.

The artwork shows a gymnast doing a handstand. It has appeared on the wall of a building in Borodyanka, the Ukraine town which survived weeks of Russian occupation. Russian troops have since withdrawn from the area, but most of the town’s buildings have been reduced to rubble.

Russian forces occupied Borodyanka, located close to the capital Kyiv, for several weeks before it was liberated by Ukrainian troops in April.

Pictures of the female gymnast mural appeared on Banksy’s official Instagram early this morning, confirming rumours that the renowned graffiti artist is in Ukraine.

According to the BBC, several murals in Banksy’s signature style have cropped up around Kyiv in the last few days. None have been claimed officially by the artist.

One of them, which shows a woman in a leotard waving a ribbon, appeared on a building in Irpin.



Photojournalist Ed Ram published a photo of other graffiti made in Irpin and Borodianka. The work is done in the technique of Banksy. However, the artist himself has not yet commented on these photos. @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/jXavshAQzP — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) November 11, 2022



Another mural, also discovered in Borodyanka, shows a child flipping a grown man during a judo match. The man in the mural has been compared to Russian president Vladimir Putin, who holds a judo black belt.

Banksy is a pseudonym for the street artist and political activist whose identity remains a mystery. He has been active since the 1990s, often using his widespread fame to bring attention to areas of conflict. Banksy has created artwork in Palestine as well.