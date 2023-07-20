Chennai hotel serves 'Bahubali' thali for customers, gets backlash on Twitter. Viral video

The "Bahubali" thali at Chennai's Ponnuswamy Hotel (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Ananth_IRAS).

A Chennai hotel has received criticism after offering its customers a "Bahubali" thali. A video of the thali, that has gone viral on Twitter, shows customers being offered the item at the Ponnuswamy Hotel in the city.

The thali was priced at Rs 1,399 and in the Twitter video, two staff members at the hotel could be seen carrying the thali and placing them on the customer's table.

"At Ponnuswamy Hotel Chennai. This Bahubali thali costs Rs. 1399/- + GST! Any family game for it?," the Twitter user, identified as Ananth Rupanagudi, wrote in the caption.



At Ponnuswamy Hotel Chennai. This Bahubali thali costs Rs. 1399/- + GST! Any family game for it? #Food#restaurantpic.twitter.com/R2k25FHqKH — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) July 18, 2023

The tweet generated several responses, many of whom were critical of the item given by the hotel and indicated that it could lead to "food wastage".

"Sad, what a waste of food, when half the world is starving," one user wrote.

"True. Lot of food wastage would be there. Plus all good will get so cold. I hate when food is served cold," another user wrote.

"Most families will end up wasting a lot of food. Not a good idea," a third user wrote.

"criminal wastage of food, hunger is killed when u see such huge quantity of food in front - however hungry 1 may be," another user wrote.

One of the users suggested that thali was not over-priced considering its size.

Also read: ‘Modi Thali’ at New Jersey restaurant ahead of PM’s US visit. Watch