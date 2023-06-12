‘ Modi Thali’ at New Jersey restaurant ahead of PM’s US visit. Watch

While the price is not yet known, restaurant owner Shripad Kulkarni said that the thali had already been tried by many in his restaurant. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by twitter.com/@ANI).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the United States on a four-day trip and ahead of his visit, a New York-based has restaurant introduced a special thali dedicated to him.

The restaurant is owned by an Indian-origin man named Shripad Kulkarni, who can be seen sharing the details of the thali- named "Modi ji thali"- that has items such as "khichdi", "rasgulla", "sarson ka saag" and "kashmiri dum aloo", among others.



#WATCH | A New Jersey-based restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' Thali for PM Narendra Modi's upcoming State Visit to the US. Restaurant owner Shripad Kulkarni gives details on the Thali. pic.twitter.com/XpOEtx9EDg — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

While the price is not yet known, Kulkarni said that the thali had already been tried by many at his restaurant and had become extremely popular with the Indian community.

This is not the first time that a thali has been launched ahead of an occasion concerning PM Modi. Prior to his birthday in 2022, a restaurant in Delhi had introduced a thali which had 56 items and offered the customer the choice to opt for veg and non-veg food.

PM Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden and will be hosted by them at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. This will be PM Modi's first state visit to Washington.

Also read: Japan's ambassador shares video of wife gorging on spicy Indian food. PM Modi says, 'Keep it coming'