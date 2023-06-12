‘ Modi Thali’ at New Jersey restaurant ahead of PM’s US visit. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the United States on a four-day trip and ahead of his visit, a New York-based has restaurant introduced a special thali dedicated to him.
The restaurant is owned by an Indian-origin man named Shripad Kulkarni, who can be seen sharing the details of the thali- named "Modi ji thali"- that has items such as "khichdi", "rasgulla", "sarson ka saag" and "kashmiri dum aloo", among others.
#WATCH | A New Jersey-based restaurant launches 'Modi Ji' Thali for PM Narendra Modi's upcoming State Visit to the US. Restaurant owner Shripad Kulkarni gives details on the Thali. pic.twitter.com/XpOEtx9EDg
— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023
This is not the first time that a thali has been launched ahead of an occasion concerning PM Modi. Prior to his birthday in 2022, a restaurant in Delhi had introduced a thali which had 56 items and offered the customer the choice to opt for veg and non-veg food.
PM Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden and will be hosted by them at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. This will be PM Modi's first state visit to Washington.
