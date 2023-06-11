Japan's ambassador shares video of wife gorging on spicy Indian food. PM Modi says, 'Keep it coming'

Japan's ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki and his wife enjoy Maharashtrian snacks in Pune. (Image credit: @HiroSuzukiAmbJP/Twitter)

After eating golgappas with the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday commended the way Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki and his wife have been gorging on Indian food.

Suzuki recently shared a video of the couple trying out different Maharashtrian snacks and street food in Pune such as pav bhaji, misal pav, vada pav, and sabudana vada with the ambassador asking for his dishes to be made less spicy while his wife requested hers to be made extra hot. "Kolhapuri?" a waiter is seen asking the wife as she tells him to make it "hot spicy". The Japanese ambassador also shared visuals of her eating guavas topped with loads of red chili. "My wife beat me," he captioned the video.

Reacting to the clip, PM Modi tweeted, "This is one contest you may not mind losing, Mr. Ambassador. Good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and also presenting it in such an innovative manner. Keep the videos coming!"



On Saturday, Suzuki had uploaded another video of the couple enjoying a plate of vada pav bought from a street stall. While the wife happily bites into the fried green chili usually handed with the snack, the ambassador says, "No chili, it's too spicy!"

Japan's ambassador to India has been winning hearts with his funny and wholesome videos of experiencing the country with his wife.

"Thanks loads for demonstrating to everyone how to win hearts in a foreign land while delivering the top-class example of public diplomacy!" tweeted Rananjay Anand (@BrahmasmiAham).

Another Twitter user Monish Ahuja (@Monish_Ahuja) commented, "This is amazing, Hiroshi Suzuki San. Good wishes to ma’am and your food-escapades are amazing - good luck with all the amazing cuisines that #Pune has to offer and other parts of Amazing India. Japanese food is very popular in India."