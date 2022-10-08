English
    Australian startup 'growing water' wants to bring technology to India

    Botanical Water Technologies is presently helping California, which is experiencing its worst drought in 1,200 years.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 08, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST
    (Representational image)

    Is "growing" water possible? An Australian startup has a unique solution for water scarcity around the world -- harvesting water that occurs naturally in plants.

    Botanical Water Technologies hopes to play a key role in easing water shortages by delivering safe drinking water to the world's most vulnerable population by 2025.

    "With our innovation, it's possible to not just grow water but to have it flow sustainably to every corner of the world," the company says.

    By how exactly does the startup "grow water"? They tap the water left behind in the process of extracting juice from vegetables and fruits.

     

    Also read: High levels of toxic chemical detected in drinking water across India

     

    Presently, they are helping California, which is experiencing its worst drought in 1,200 years, CBS News reported.

    There, they have partnered with Ingomar-- an industrial processor of tomatoes.

    When Ingomar turns tomatoes into paste and ketchup, huge amounts of water are left behind in the form of evaporative condensate. Botanical Water Technologies collects that and takes it through a purification process, CBS reported.

    On its website, the company said it managed to obtain 260,000 gallons of potable water in the July-September period.

    Its taste: "crystal clear, like really, really great water", CEO and co-founder Terry Paule told CBS.

    The startup is soon planning to introduce its technology in India. The startup distributes water using using Botanical Water Exchange (BWX) - a global trading platform to connect buyers and sellers.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #drinking water #water crisis #water scarcity
    first published: Oct 8, 2022 12:58 pm
