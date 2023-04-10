Anand Mahindra's uncle is India's oldest billionaire. Meet 99-year-old Keshub Mahindra

Keshub Mahindra joined Mahindra Group in 1947, and led the company as its chairman for 48 years. (Image credit: Mahindra.com)

Anand Mahindra's uncle Keshub Mahindra, chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, recently became the oldest Indian billionaire with a net worth of $1.2 billion, Forbes revealed.

The 99-year-old returned to the list of India’s Richest Billionaires 2023 this year after previously falling off.

Keshub Mahindra led the Mahindra & Mahindra Group for 48 years as its chairman and retired in 2012 after crowning billionaire nephew Anand Mahindra as his successor.



Mr.Keshub Mahindra at the office puja with Madhukar,our security guard-who did that wonderful Rangoli in the pic pic.twitter.com/sT32HxDlQs

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 23, 2014

The Mahindra patriarch started working at his father's company in 1947 when its main business was manufacturing the iconic Willys Jeeps. Currently, the Mahindra group is a well-diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automobiles, defence, energy, software services, hospitality, and real estate.

After retiring from active responsibilities, Keshub Mahindra on philanthropic causes and was known to be a champion of education and worked closely with the KC Mahindra Education Trust, which grants scholarships across a wide range of categories.

The billionaire has been appointed by the Centre to serve on many committees including the Sachar Commission on Company Law & MRTP and the Central Advisory Council of Industries. From 2004 to 2010, Keshub Mahindra was a member of the Prime Minister’s Council on Trade & Industry in New Delhi.

He has also served on several Boards and Councils in both the private and public domain, including SAIL, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, IFC, and ICICI.

Keshub Mahindra was also recognised by other countries for his contribution to the industry. In 1987, he was awarded the Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Legion d'honneur by the French government.

Read more: Keshub Mahindra's rich legacy continues