Anand Mahindra on meeting Ajay Banga, the Indian-origin president of World Bank

Anand Mahindra shared a post on Ajay Banga

Congratulatory posts have been pouring in for Ajay Banga ever since the executive board of the World Bank appointed him president of the international financial institution. An India-born finance and development specialist, Banga has been tasked with revitalizing the organization to better face challenges such as climate change.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra was among those who extended their congratulations to Ajay Banga. Mahindra described meeting the 63-year-old business executive as akin to encountering “a ball of unstoppable kinetic energy.” He said that Banga’s ability to think and act quickly is what sets him apart while hoping that his appointment as World Bank president will help restore the institution to its former glory.

“Ajay Banga’s ability to think & act with blinding speed is what sets him apart. To meet him is to encounter a ball of unstoppable kinetic energy. Go do your thing, Ajay, & I hope you can restore this great institution’s purpose & impact…” wrote Anand Mahindra.



"A man's achievements in life are the fruits of his ability to think and act." - Henry David Thoreau. And #AjayBanga ‘s ability to think & act with blinding speed is what sets him apart. To meet him is to encounter a ball of unstoppable kinetic energy. Go do your thing, Ajay, &… https://t.co/XyeFBvMcoZ

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 4, 2023

An alumnus of Hyderabad Public School and Delhi’s St Stephen’s College, Ajay Banga on Wednesday became the first-ever Indian-American to head World Bank. He was born into a Sikh family in India and is a naturalised US citizen.

Banga will take over as the President of the World Bank on June 2. He will succeed President David Malpass, who has copped backlash for his views on climate change. The Joe Biden-nominated US candidate was the sole nominee for the job. He has earlier served as CEO of Mastercard and vice chairman at General Atlantic.

