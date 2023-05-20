Aman Gupta becomes first entrepreneur from India to walk Cannes red carpet

Cannes 2023: boAt co-founder Aman Gupta walks the red carpet at Cannes with wife Priya Dagar

Aman Gupta, co-founder of electronics brand boAt, has become the first entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. Gupta was accompanied by wife Priya Dagar for his first-ever Cannes appearance.

“This is it. Proud to be the first entrepreneur from India to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival,” the Shark Tank India judge and boAt co-founder wrote while sharing pictures from the Cannes Film Festival on Instagram.

He said he had never dreamed he would walk the red carpet at Cannes, but doing so was a “surreal” experience – a sentiment echoed by his wife Priya Dagar.

“I didn’t dream about this one. But now that I'm living it the feeling is surreal. Thank you God. Thank you Life,” wrote Aman Gupta, who was photographed proudly displaying a boAt watch at the red carpet.



Priya Dagar also shared more photos from the couple’s “Cannes Debut” – for which she wore an ice blue and silver gown from designer Bhawna Rao. Dagar also shared glimpses from their first day at Cannes where they got the opportunity to meet American actor Michael Douglas. Douglas had earlier received the honorary Palme d'Or at 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.



The French movie extravaganza has seen heavy Indian presence this year, but it has been limited to Bollywood celebrities, influencers and government officials. Gupta is the first entrepreneur from India to attend the film festival.

Popular content creator Ruhee Dosani is also attending Cannes as a brand representative for boAt. Dosani made a case for gender-neutral fashion in an Amit Aggarwal outfit as she walked the red carpet yesterday.



On the other hand, celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta and Mrunal Thakur all made their Cannes debut this year. Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a fleeting appearance at the festival for the 21st time as brand ambassador for L’Oreal – she attended the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny before flying back to Mumbai

Another L’Oreal brand ambassador is expected to make her Cannes debut this year – all eyes are trained on Anushka Sharma who will attend Cannes this year.