Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in oversized silver hood

Aishwarya Rai chose a Sophie Couture gown for her first appearance at Cannes this year.

The highlight of day three at the Cannes Film Festival was inarguably Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a giant silver hood. Aishwarya, a Cannes veteran, made her first red carpet appearance this year at the screening of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. She walked the red carpet in a striking Sophie Couture gown with crystals and aluminium detailing, its oversized hood set off by an equally large black bow at the waist. Winged eyeliner and red lips completed her look, which some fashion commentators described as avant-garde while others said veered into campy territory.



This is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 21st year of attending the Cannes Film Festival in France. A veteran of the movie pageant, she has given us some memorable looks over two decades – from her floral Dolce & Gabbana gown last year to the blue ‘Cinderella’ dress in 2017.

While Aishwarya is perhaps the most well-known Indian representative at Cannes, there were several new faces at the French film festival this year.

Urvashi Rautela also walked the red carpet for Thursday night’s screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. She wore a white and blue embellished gown, but her blue lips were the focus of the look.



Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar are among the other Indians who have made their Cannes debut this year.

Sara Ali Khan had earlier shared pictures of her two outfits at Cannes – both from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, while Mrunal Thakur also joined the hood trend in an Anamika Khanna creation.





Meanwhile, Indiana Jones fever -- and fervent love for its star, Harrison Ford -- swept through the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. Ford and his last film as the whip-cracking explorer held the spotlight Wednesday with a premiere that provided equal parts glamour and emotion.

(With inputs from AP)