COVID-19 vaccine | 32% of India's 45-plus has received the first dose, says Health Ministry

About 32 percent of India’s 45-plus age group group has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Health Ministry said on May 13.

“Almost one-third of the 45-age plus population is now covered under the first dose," said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aaayog.

“Himachal Pradesh has vaccinated 69 percent of its 45-plus population with the first dose, Rajasthan 58 percent, and Uttarakhand 45 percent,” Paul said.

He said that the Sputnik V COVID vaccine will be available in the market from next week. “The first batch of Sputnik has arrived and more will be arriving from Russia,” Paul noted.

Sputnik production from July

According to Paul, the production of the Russian vaccine will commence in India from July, and an estimated 15.6 crore doses will be made available between August and December 2021.

Addressing a press conference, Paul said that an estimated 216 crore COVID vaccine doses will be made available between August and December this year. As per the breakup shared, 75 crore doses of Covishield are in the pipeline, followed by 55 crore doses of Covaxin, 20 crore doses of Novavax and 15.6 crore doses of Sputnik.

Several states are reporting an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines even as Coronavirus cases surge across the country.

A total of 7.3 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been made available for May, and the Centre has so far procured 35.6 crore doses for the ongoing vaccination drive and another 16 crore doses are in the pipeline, he said.

Govt in talks with Pfizer, Moderna and J&J

Only three vaccines have been approved: Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik. Paul also said that the government is in talks with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson and efforts are being made through diplomatic channels to invite companies to India.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, who was also present at the press meet, said that 12 states have reported more than 1 lakh active cases while eight states have over 50,000 cases.

He further noted that 24 states have a case positivity rate of over 15 percent. Nine states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat -- have reported plateauing or decrease in daily cases.

However, states such as Manipur, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Punjab and Puducherry are recording an increase in daily active cases, Agarwal pointed out.

Agarwal also said that about 187 districts have shown a continued decline in cases since the last two weeks.