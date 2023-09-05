14-year-old dies after eating one of the world's hottest, spiciest chips for social media

Paqui's One Chip Challenge consists of a packet with one extremely hot tortilla chip which contains two of the hottest chillies in the world -- Carolina Reaper Pepper and Naga Viper Pepper. (Image credit: Paqui)

A 14-year-old from US's Massachusetts died last Friday hours after he ate one of the world's hottest chips which is meant for consumption only by adults, as per the company. The teenager's family reported him feeling unwell after eating the chip and attributed his sudden death to it.

Harris Wolobah had participated in the so-called “One Chip Challenge” -- a viral social media trend promoted by Paqui Chips that involves eating an entire tortilla chip and waiting as long as possible before drinking or eating anything else. The "challenge" requires the users to post their reactions on social media with #onechipchallenge after tagging the company.

Wolobah's mother Lois told NBC 10 Boston that he had eaten an exceedingly spicy Paqui chip at school and swiftly developed a stomachache. The teenager was then brought home where he started to feel better but soon passed out. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While the cause of death has not been confirmed yet, with autopsy results pending, Wolobah's mother told the media that she believes her son died from complications due to the spicy chip.

The chip’s maker, Paqui, warns on its website that eating the snack could have adverse medical effects and that it is "intended for adult consumption". The company also advised customers to seek medical attention if they experience, fainting, difficulty in breathing or extended nausea.

Paqui's One Chip Challenge consists of a packet with one extremely hot tortilla chip which contains two of the hottest chillies in the world as certified by Guinness World Records -- Carolina Reaper Pepper and Naga Viper Pepper.

