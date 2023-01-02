108th Indian Science Congress to be held on January 3: Venue, schedule and theme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 108th Indian Science Congress on Tuesday.

The 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) will be held on January 3 at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) at its Amravati Road Campus in Maharashtra. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing at 10.30 am.

The theme of this year's ISC is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment”. It will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science and technology in achieving this. The participants are expected to discuss ways to increase the number of women in higher positions of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education, research opportunities and economic participation.

A special programme will also be held to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology in which renowned women scientists are expected to address the audience.



#AmritVidyalaya student, Vriti to represent #Gujarat in 108th Indian Science Congress in Nagpur next month. Such moments are the ultimate ~ true representation of learning for understanding pic.twitter.com/wsiPXRs6Jz

— Kavish (Sarawgi) Gadia (@KavishSarawgi) December 31, 2022

The Indian Science Congress will also see Children’s Science Congress organised to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among kids.

Other events include Farmer’s Science Congress to provide a platform to improve the bio-economy and attract youth to agriculture and tribal Science Congress to showcase scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge system and practice, along with focusing on the empowerment of tribal women.