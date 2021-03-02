Xiaomi Mi 10T India price dropped by Rs 3,000: Check new price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in India has been dropped. The premium smartphone from Xiaomi was launched in October last year alongside the Mi 10T Pro. Both variants of the standard Mi 10T with 6GB and 8GB RAM have received a Rs 3,000 price drop in India.

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in India

After the Rs 3,000 cut, the Mi 10T India price is set at Rs 32,999 for the base variant with 6GB + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 34,999, down from its launch price of Rs 37,999.

The Mi 10T is available in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver

Xiaomi Mi 10T specifications

The Mi 10T features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with 650 nits of peak brightness as well as HDR10 and MEMC support. The panel on the Mi 10T series opts for a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen uses the new AdaptiveSync tech, which allows the display to sync with the content frame rate by dropping the refresh rate to 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, or 120Hz based on the user’s requirement.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. It has a 64 MP, f/1.9 primary sensor, a 13 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP macro camera. The hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Mi 10T is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The device now runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and infrared (IR). The fingerprint reader on the Mi 10T series is shifted to the side.