English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Mi 10T India price dropped by Rs 3,000: Check new price, specifications

After the Rs 3,000 cut, the Mi 10T India price is set at Rs 32,999 for the base variant with 6GB + 128GB storage.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in India has been dropped. The premium smartphone from Xiaomi was launched in October last year alongside the Mi 10T Pro. Both variants of the standard Mi 10T with 6GB and 8GB RAM have received a Rs 3,000 price drop in India. 

Xiaomi Mi 10T price in India

After the Rs 3,000 cut, the Mi 10T India price is set at Rs 32,999 for the base variant with 6GB + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 34,999, down from its launch price of Rs 37,999.

The Mi 10T is available in Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver 

Xiaomi Mi 10T specifications 

Close

Related stories

The Mi 10T features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with 650 nits of peak brightness as well as HDR10 and MEMC support. The panel on the Mi 10T series opts for a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen uses the new AdaptiveSync tech, which allows the display to sync with the content frame rate by dropping the refresh rate to 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, or 120Hz based on the user’s requirement.

On the back is a triple-camera setup. It has a 64 MP, f/1.9 primary sensor, a 13 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide shooter, and a 5 MP macro camera. The hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Mi 10T is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The device now runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and infrared (IR). The fingerprint reader on the Mi 10T series is shifted to the side.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Mar 2, 2021 10:17 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.