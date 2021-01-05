MARKET NEWS

Xiaomi Mi 10i launch in India today at 12 pm: Where to watch the live-stream, expected price and specifications

Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 10i price in India at the launch event today at 12 pm.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST

Xiaomi Mi 10i launch is scheduled to begin today at 12 pm in India. The mid-range smartphone is an extension of the Mi 10 Lite launched globally. Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 10i price in India at the launch event today at 12 pm.

Mi 10i launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

The Xiaomi Mi 10i launch event is scheduled to start at 12 pm IST. The company is hosting a live-stream for its virtual launch. The Mi 10i India launch event can be live-streamed on the company’s website, YouTube channel, and other social media platforms. You can click on the link below to watch the Mi 10i launch in India today at 12 pm.

Mi 10i price in India (expected)

The Mi 10i comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and a 108MP quad-camera setup. The company is expected to launch the smartphone at around Rs 25,000 for the base variant.

Mi 10i price in India for the 6GB RAM variant is tipped to be Rs 24,999, whereas the 8GB RAM model could launch for Rs 27,999.

It is confirmed to launch in Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black colour options.

Mi 10i specifications 

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 10i will come with a 108MP quad-camera setup. Apart from teasing the phone, the company also set up a landing page for the Mi 10i on its official website.

The smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. We can also expect the device to come with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal memory.

At the front, Mi 10i will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

The 108MP ISOCELL HM2 primary camera sensor is likely to be accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

The device could also pack a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. 

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, GPS, and more. The Mi 10i could also feature stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
