Vivo Y19 with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage to launch in India for Rs 13,990

Vivo is rumoured to launch the Y19 smartphone in India. The Y19 has already been launched in Thailand and is also available in China as the Y5s. While we know the specifications, a new report has revealed the pricing of Vivo Y19 in India.

Based on the China pricing, Vivo is expected to launch the Y19 under Rs 20,000 in India. A new report by 91Mobiles claims that the Vivo Y19 aka Y5s would be available for Rs 13,990 in India. The report is based on inputs received from retail sources.

For the price, customers will get hands-on the 4GB + 128GB variant of the Vivo Y19. Other specifications of the Vivo Y19 include a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a water-drop notch for the 16MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y19 features a MediaTek Helio P65 processor with Mali-G52 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. For longer battery life, the Y19 packs a 5,000 mAh cell with support for 18W fast charging.

Cameras on the back feature a 16MP f/1.78 + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + 2MP f/2.4 macro lens setup. Vivo Y19 comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for secure authentication.