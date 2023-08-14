7 major features that WhatsApp introduced in 2023

Lock private chats, silence unknown callers, and more. (Representative Image)

Its been a busy year for Meta and WhatsApp, with tons of updates and the addition of new features to the Instant Messaging (IM) app. Let's take a look at seven of the major ones that have introduced new ways to get things done with WhatsApp.

Access your WhatsApp account on up to four phones

Users can now log into the same account on up to four phones. This feature will enable users to switch between phones without signing out and pick up their chats where they left off earlier, the company said.

WhatsApp says that each linked phone will connect to their account independently, ensuring that the user's personal messages, media and calls are end-to-end encrypted.

Chat Lock

In May this year, Meta introduced the ability to let users password protect private conversations. The feature allows users to lock chats, and doing so moves the conversation to its own folder, which users can protect using biometrics or a device password.

It also hides the name of the sender and contents in notifications.

Single vote polls, and new sharing options with captions

WhatsApp introduced more options for polls and expanded on sharing with captions.

In polls, users can now create "Single-Vote Polls", which allows participants to vote only once. To enable this, turn off "allow multiple answers" when creating a new poll.

You can now edit captions for forwarded images or videos by choosing to keep or delete them. Alternatively, you can completely rewrite them. These also work for forwarded documents.

Channels

Next on the list is an one-way broadcast tool called Channels, that allows group admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers and polls to followers.

The feature will be siphoned off into a new tab called "Updates", where you will see channels that you can choose to follow. This will be kept separate from normal chats with contacts and communities.

Quick Video Messages

WhatsApp now allows users to send short, instant video messages that allows them to share 60-second videos directly in chat.

In terms of functionality, video messages will work the same way as voice messages on WhatsApp. One can tap the voice message button to switch to video mode and then hold to record short videos. One can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free.

Edit messages after they have been sent

A sent message on WhatsApp now has a 15-minute window, during which you can edit it.

Edited messages will have the word "edited" next to them, informing the recipients of the correction without revealing the history of the edits. Your communications and any revisions you make are encrypted end-to-end, just like all private calls, media, and texts.

Silence unknown calls

WhatsApp will now automatically silence incoming calls from unknown contacts.

WhatsApp said that the feature helps users to automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for "increased protection". These calls will not ring on the user's phone but will be visible in their call logs, the company said.