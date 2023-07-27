WhatsApp now allows users to send quick video messages

Video messages will work the same way as voice messages on WhatsApp

Voice messages have become a preferred form of communication over text for many WhatsApp users across the world. The Meta-owned messaging app now wants to take it a step further.

WhatsApp on July 27 introduced instant video messages that allows users to record and share short 60-second videos directly in the chat window.

The company said that it has started rolling out this feature across the world and will be available to all users in the coming weeks. Prior to this, the feature was being piloted with select beta testers.

In terms of functionality, video messages will work the same way as voice messages on WhatsApp. One can tap the voice message button to switch to video mode and then hold to record short videos. One can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free.

A screenshot depicting WhatsApp Video Messages feature

Videos will play on mute by default when users open it in a chat window. One can tap on the video to unmute it. These messages will be end-to-end encrypted, the company said.

"We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news" WhatsApp said in a blogpost.

Over the past few months, WhatsApp has been adding a slew of new features to bolster its messaging app.

In May, WhatsApp also introduced a Chat Lock feature to help users password-protect specific private conversations. The feature will allow users to lock chats that will take the conversation thread out of the inbox and put it behind its own folder that users can access with their device password or biometrics such as fingerprints.

It will also automatically hide the sender's name and the contents of the message in notifications as well.

The messaging application also strengthened its security offerings with features such as automated security codes, device verification, and extra checks while moving accounts to another device in April 2023.

Last month, WhatsApp rolled out a broadcast-based messaging feature called Channels, similar to the ones you see on Instagram. The world's largest messaging app also started allowing users to automatically silence incoming calls from unknown contacts.