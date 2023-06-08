Meta announces WhatsApp Channels, a new way to broadcast updates

(Image: Meta/WhatsApp)

Meta has announced an one-way broadcast tool that allows admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers and polls to followers.

Called "Channels", the feature will be siphoned off into a new tab called "Updates", where you will see channels that you can choose to follow. This will be kept separate from normal chats with contacts and communities.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Channels is, "a private way to follow people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp".

Zuckerberg also promised that an admin's phone number won't be shown to followers, and following a channel will not reveal the user's information to the admin.

Channel updates will be available for, "30 days with no permanent record". The end goal is create a searchable directory where users will be able to find hobbies, sports teams, updates from city officials and more.

Admins can also invite people to Channels using invite links in chats, email or the web. They will get an option to block screenshots and forwards from their channel as well.

Meta says it sees and opportunity, "to support admins with a way for them to build a business around their channel using our expanding payment services as well as the ability to promote certain channels in the directory to help increase awareness."

The initial rollout of the feature will be limited to Singapore and Colombia but the feature will roll out to other parts of the world, including India, "over the coming months".