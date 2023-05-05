WhatsApp introduces single-vote polls and new sharing options with captions

(Image: Meta/WhatsApp)

WhatsApp is introducing more options for polls and expanding on sharing with captions.

In polls, users can now create "Single-Vote Polls", which allows participants to vote only once. To enable this, turn off "allow multiple answers" when creating a new poll.

It's now possible to search for existing polls directly in chat by filtering the messages for polls, just like you would do for images, videos or links. To do this, press search on the chat screen and select polls.

The creators of the poll will now be updated when people vote. They will also be shown the number of people that voted.

You can now edit captions for forwarded images or videos by choosing to keep or delete them. Alternatively, you can completely rewrite them. These also work for forwarded documents.