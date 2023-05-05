English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    WhatsApp introduces single-vote polls and new sharing options with captions

    The update has started rolling out globally and should be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
    WhatsApp introduces single-vote polls and new sharing options with captions

    (Image: Meta/WhatsApp)

    WhatsApp is introducing more options for polls and expanding on sharing with captions.

    In polls, users can now create "Single-Vote Polls", which allows participants to vote only once. To enable this, turn off "allow multiple answers" when creating a new poll.

    Also Read | Teen arrested for duping people through fake WhatsApp accounts

    It's now possible to search for existing polls directly in chat by filtering the messages for polls, just like you would do for images, videos or links. To do this, press search on the chat screen and select polls.

    The creators of the poll will now be updated when people vote. They will also be shown the number of people that voted.

    Also Read | WhatsApp now lets you access the same account on up to four phones

    You can now edit captions for forwarded images or videos by choosing to keep or delete them. Alternatively, you can completely rewrite them. These also work for forwarded documents.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #instant messaging #Meta #social media #WhatsApp #WhatsApp updates
    first published: May 5, 2023 05:25 pm