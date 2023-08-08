WhatsApp puts voice call with 32 participants on trial

This allows group admins to organize calls without the need to ring every individual phone. (Representational Image)

Group voice call with up to 32 participants is on trial at WhatsApp.

According to a report from code sleuths at WABetaInfo, Beta users on Android can now use the feature on version number 2.23.16.19. The catch is that the feature needs be enabled on your WhatsApp account and is "compatible with the group".

If you have the feature enabled, a waveform icon will be visible in the group chat, and tapping on it will start the voice chat, with a dedicated interface. Anyone in the group will be able to join instantly and start speaking.

If after starting the chat, no one joins, then it will automatically end after 60 minutes, but you can join another group voice chat, whenever you want.

The feature seems to be only available for groups with 32 or more participants, though the number is limited to 32 for voice chats. This allows group admins to organise calls without the need to ring every individual phone.

All participants within a group will get notified when a voice chat starts, and can join anytime they want to. Once a chat starts, the group icon will change to display a small thumbnail. Like with texts, voice chats are also end-to-end encrypted.

While its available to beta users on Android, WABetaInfo says that Meta is also targeting a wider release and will roll out to more people in the coming days, some people on the stable versions of WhatsApp might also get to use the feature.