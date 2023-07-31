WhatsApp will make it easier to add people in groups

The main goal here will be to speed up the process of adding members. (Representational Image)

WhatsApp is testing the ability to add people to groups, right from group chats.

According to the app sleuths at WABetaInfo, beta participants might start seeing banners within a group, prompting them to add participants. This is intended to be a shortcut, so users do not need to open group info and then add people from there.



With the correct group permissions, it will be possible to add people right within group chat. The main goal here will be to speed up the process of adding members. Currently to add new members to a group, you need to open group info and then tap on "Add Participant".

The feature is currently limited to beta testers on iOS and Android. There is no confirmed date for the launch as of now.

Last week, WhatsApp introduced instant video messages to the platform that allows users to send each other short 60-second messages right within the chat window.

In terms of functionality, video messages will work the same way as voice messages on WhatsApp. One can tap the voice message button to switch to video mode and then hold to record short videos. One can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free.