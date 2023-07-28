Reddit tests a verification label and it's not a blue check mark

Reddit says that it will follow the old Twitter method of verification, which means it will manually check and verify brands over time.(Representative Image)

Reddit, the content aggregation site often referred to as "the front page of the internet", has begun testing verification labels for certain accounts.

The easy-to-miss "official" label that appears next to the profile is meant to provide "proof of authenticity" and will aid in combating impersonation while increasing transparency, a post on r/reddit said.

The label will only show up on a "very small — double-digit — number of profiles belonging to organizations with whom we already have existing relationships, and who are interested in engaging with redditors and communities on our platform", the post said.

The label only shows up on the Reddit app for Android and iOS, for now. "As we evaluate the results of the experiment, we’ll iterate – which will include rolling it to other platforms. We’ll also continue to keep y’all updated here."

The label is non-descript and shows up next to the account name.

(Image: Reddit)

Verification labels are not new. Twitter has had them for years and even monetised them with Twitter...er....X Blue. Meta-owned Instagram also allows users to pay for them.

Reddit says that it will follow the old Twitter method of verification, which means it will check and verify brands over time.