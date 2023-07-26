Reddit user claims boss revoked ‘work from home’, told him to find new job

An employee detailed his toxic workplace experience in a Reddit post (Representational image)

A Reddit user who returned to office after a week of being sick with Covid-19 was shocked when his boss told him to start looking for a new job while revoking his ‘work from home’ privileges. The person recounted his hellish experience in a now-viral Reddit post, saying that he is being harassed at his workplace with belittling comments and constant scrutiny.

The employee, who has a degree in English by works in finance, had claimed in earlier Reddit posts that he felt a bit out of his depth in office. He even admitted to slacking off at work before realising the error of his ways and pulling up his socks. “I’ve done my best to improve upon these mistakes but he [the boss] keeps coming down on me for the smallest things no matter what I do,” he wrote.

In his most recent Reddit post, the employee said his boss asked him to step into a meeting after he returned from a week of sick leave. “We get into this meeting and he begins tearing into me about me not being able to do the simplest of tasks,” the Reddit user wrote, claiming that he has been working hard to complete all the reports and extra tasks he has been assigned.

The person went on to claim that his boss told him working remotely would no longer be an option as he needed to “learn more from the office environment.” He was also told to start looking for a new job as he was just one more misstep away from being fired.

The employee said his mental health had taken a turn for the worse thanks to the toxicity he has been facing. “It seems like every day I’m being dragged into these meetings and told I’m stupid, I’m worthless, and that my future is in jeopardy,” he wrote. "I'm tired of being a punching bag."



Responding to advice in the comments section, the unnamed employee said his boss is ex-military and therefore has an aggressive leadership style. “He and HR are both in communications with each other about this stuff and I feel powerless,” he wrote.

He also revealed that while he cannot afford to quit his current job, he has begun interviewing for other positions.