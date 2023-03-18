Meta rolls out paid verifications for Instagram, Facebook in the US

(Image: Sara Kurfess/Unsplash)

Facebook parent Meta has launched its paid verification programme — Meta Verified — in the United States, as the company looks to boost revenue amid layoffs.

Users will now be able to buy verified blue checkmarks for $12 a month, Engadget reported. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the subscription service would offer "proactive impersonation protection" and access to customer support.

Those signing up using iOS or Android will have to pay $15 a month because of the cuts Apple and Google take on each in-app purchase.

Meta rolled out the programme in New Zealand and Australia in February. Unlike Twitter's paid verification programme, Meta requires users to be at least 18 years old and they will need a government-issued photo ID to confirm their identity.

Two-factor authentication will also be required and Meta Verified users will not be able to change their name, photo, username or date of birth unless they apply for the verification processes again. Interested users in the US can sign up for a waitlist for the service.

Other than photo verification and account protection, Meta Verified members will also have access to exclusive stickers on Facebook, Instagram Stories and Facebook Reels. They will receive 100 stars a month, which can be used to show support to other creators.