Meta is reportedly working on AI chatbot based on Abraham Lincoln

Meta is working on various AI chatbots based on multiple personalities, including the 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln.

According to The Financial Times, Meta's AI division plans to launch multiple chatbots for Facebook, based on various personalities. There is supposedly a surfer personality that will help you with travel questions.

So far it isn't clear on what platforms Meta would roll out the new AI bots for, but previous rumours have suggested that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp would be likely recipients.

Meta calls these chatbots "personas", a Latin word that refers to a character of a person. Reportedly, these bots could be launched as soon as September. The report says that the new bots would collect a lot of personal data, which could include interests, hobbies etc., a minefield for personalised advertising.

This isn't the first time, Meta is trying to step into the AI chatbot war. Last year in August, it released BlenderBot 3 but that didn't go so well.

Recently, Meta launched its AI model, Llama 2, in partnership with Microsoft. Though the model is technically open-source, if your platform has more than 700 million monthly active users, you will need to acquire a licence from Meta.