Instagram working on labels for 'content generated by Meta AI'

Instagram is working on incorporating labels that will clearly define content generated with the help of AI.
According to screenshots shared by developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi on X, the label will inform users that they are viewing content generated by "Meta AI", though it appears that the creator will have to flag them.
The social media giant recently unveiled the Large Language Model (LLM) Llama 2, in partnership with Microsoft. Though the model is listed as open-source, Meta will charge companies with 700 million or more monthly users a fee for a license.
Previously, Paluzzi had spotted hints of a new message summary feature that will be powered by Meta AI, and will summarise the contents of a Direct Message (DM) for the user.
