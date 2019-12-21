The Tech Weekender: Facebook building own OS, Instagram's 'Caption Warning' and OnePlus' 'never-before-seen phone'

Earlier this year, Instagram unveiled a new feature that flags potentially offensive comments before they are posted. This week, the social media platform expanded the preemptive flagging function to captions as well. The new feature will notify users after a caption has been written for a feed post. The AI will only warn users if the caption for a feed post has content similar to ones that have already been reported for bullying. However, the system will not prevent a user from publishing hateful remarks. Instagram claims that the feature is only meant to nudge a user to reconsider his/her actions. The company also hopes that this will help educate users about content that isn’t allowed on the platform and when an account may be at risk of getting disabled. The feature is slowing rolling out to selected markets and will be available globally sometime in early 2020.