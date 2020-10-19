172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|sony-playstation-5-digital-edition-vs-xbox-series-s-the-battle-of-the-budget-consoles-5983791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition vs Xbox Series S: The battle of the budget consoles

Check out our full comparison before you go ahead and pre-order the Xbox Series S or PS5 Digital Edition in India.

Carlsen Martin

Sony recently revealed the pricing of the PlayStation 5 in India. We now know that the PlayStation 5 will be similarly priced as the Xbox Series X. However, the almost Rs 50,000 price tag of both these consoles will put it out of the budget of quite a few gamers. Thankfully, both Sony and Microsoft have introduced two budget consoles in India that might be more accessible to Indian consumers.

At Rs 39,900, the Sony PS5 Digital Edition is slightly more expensive than the budget Xbox Series S (Rs 34,900). In our latest comparison, we will take you through the specs of both consoles and help you decide which is the better one for you.

Sony PS5 Digital Edition vs XBox Series X
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital EditionXbox Series S
Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.5 GHzCustom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.6 GHz
Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHzCustom RDNA 2 GPU, 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs at 1.565 GHz
16GB GDDR610GB GDDR6
448GB/s224 GB/s
825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD512 GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD
No Physical Disc DriveNo Physical Disc Drive
4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS1440p at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS
Rs 39,990Rs 34,990

When you compare the PS5 DE and Xbox Series S to their beefier counterparts, you’ll soon realise that both consoles lack an optical drive.

Close

The lack of the optical drive is actually the only difference between the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition also features a slimmer design from the lack of the optical drive. However, Microsoft has opted for a different approach, which might serve as a disadvantage to the Xbox Series S.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is noticeably less powerful than the PlayStation 5 DE, and much smaller. And that’s evident by the fact that the Series S is built around delivering 1440p gaming at up to 120fps, whereas the three other consoles are engineered to offer 4K gaming at up to 120fps.

It is worth noting that the Xbox Series S will be able to upscale content in 4K resolution. The PS5 Digital Edition will be able to run games in native 4K resolution at 60fps, and native 4K gaming is going to look vastly better than upscaled content.

From the looks of things, the PlayStation 5’s Digital Edition cooling might also be better than the Xbox Series S, which may help performance even more. We already know that Sony is using a massive heatsink and liquid metal for cooling the new PlayStations.

The other things to consider is the size and weight of both consoles are vastly different. You can also see the difference on the consoles respective spec sheets. The biggest differences on the sheet come on the GPU and storage fronts.

You can tell why Xbox is targeting 1440p gaming on the Xbox Series S with the toned-down GPU. Considering both consoles don’t have an optical drive, the PS5 Digital Edition’s storage will also be an advantage.
