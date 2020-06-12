The Future of Gaming: Sony unveils PlayStation 5 and PlayStation Digital Edition

Sony has officially revealed the design of the PlayStation 5 along with a ton of new games at “The Future of Gaming” event. The PS5 console features a white and black finish with a futuristic design. The new finish matches the new DualSense controller, which was unveiled earlier this year.

Sony is launching the new PlayStation 5 in two models, a standard model with a 4K Blu-ray drive and a Digital Edition without an optical drive. While both models more-or-less look the same, the PS5 Digital Edition is thinner, primarily due to the lack of an optical drive. The Digital Edition should also be cheaper as it ditches the optical drive.

Sony’s PS5 can be used vertically or horizontally; the stand is built to work in both orientations. The PlayStation 5 appears to have vents of the top for heat dissipation.

There are a couple of USB ports on the front of the console. Sony also revealed a ton of accessories alongside the PS5, including – a DualSense charging station, a new HD camera, a Pulse 3D wireless headset, and a media remote.

For us, the Sony PS5 looks like a futuristic gaming PC, while the Xbox Series X just looks more like a current desktop tower. Like the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5 will also arrive during this year’s holiday season.

Sony did not reveal the exact release date for its next-gen console or the price of the PlayStation 5. However, a recent leak suggests that the PS5 might launch with a pretty steep price.

Sony also revealed several upcoming gaming titles that will launch next year or alongside the PS5. You can check out all the games unveiled at Sony’s ‘Future of Gaming’ event here.

Sony’s event did not place much focus on hardware as the company already revealed details about the PlayStation 5’s specifications earlier this year.

The Sony PS5 is powered by an 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and a custom AMD GPU based on RDNA 2 architecture. The custom AMD chip will feature 10.28 teraflops of power using variable frequencies on both the CPU and GPU. Sony has taken a bit of a different approach with its proprietary SSD solution that delivers 825GB of storage and 5.5GB/s of performance.

The Sony PS5 will also offer real-time ray tracing and will support 8K gaming and 4K graphics at 120Hz refresh rate. The console will also feature backward compatibility with almost all 4000-plus PlayStation 4 games.

You can check out all the details about the PS5 DualSense controller here.