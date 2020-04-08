Sony unveils new DualSense Controller for the PlayStation 5

Last month, Sony unveiled the specifications and capabilities of the PlayStation 5. However, the Japanese tech giant left out the design of the console and details of the controller. Now, the company has officially unveiled the PS5 controller in all its glory.

Sony’s new controller ditches the popular DualShock line and takes on a new name: DualSense. Apart from a major design overhaul, the new controller has some big changes on the inside as well.

What’s New?

The PS5 controller gets a similar design as its predecessor with a more rounded shape to the grips and face buttons. There’s a new two-tone black and white colour scheme along with a couple of blue accents on the controller. It has the same familiar button layout as the DualShock 4 controller, while the PlayStation button is now cut out in the shape of the PS logo. The controller also looks a bit chunkier than the previous generation.

Sony has also improved the haptic feedback by replacing the rumble vibration technology in current PlayStation controllers. New L2 and R2 adaptive triggers have been added for a tactile response that adjusts the resistance of the triggers for different in-game actions.

Sony has incorporated a microphone and a USB-C port on the new DualSense controller for the first time. The ‘Share’ button has been renamed ‘Create’, which Sony claims will offer “new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world.” The company will announce additional details about the controller as we get closer to the official launch date.

Other details about DualSense, including its price and colour options, will presumably be announced closer to the fall launch date of the PlayStation 5. Sony’s DualShock 4 controller was priced at USD 59.99 (Approx. Rs 4,550) at the time of the console’s launch.