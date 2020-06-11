App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony PS5 price leaked on Amazon ahead of tonight's PlayStation 5 launch event

Too expensive to be true?

Carlsen Martin

Sony is all set to take us one step closer to the launch of the PlayStation 5 with tonight’s event, titled “The Future of Gaming”. The company has already revealed specifications of the PlayStation 5 along with a detailed look at the controller. Nearly everything, except the price of the console still eludes us.

However, the gaming console was recently listed on Amazon UK with a price tag of £599.99 (Roughly Rs 57,575). The listing seems like a placeholder, but the pricing is too precise to random. Amazon UK pulled down the listing as soon as it was reported, which does give it some credibility. Some shoppers managed to get screenshots of the listing, revealing both a 1TB and 2TB storage option.

Previous rumours have pegged the the PS5 to be priced at USD 500 (Roughly Rs 37,900). Sony’s console is also expected to be more expensive than the Xbox Series X. However, UK prices are set to be higher than the price of the console in the US. Additionally, the console is listed with 2TB storage, which indicates that it could be the top-tier model.

Although a £600 price tag seems way over the top and it might not be the case. The listing was first captured by Hotukdeals, and we suggest taking it with a pinch of salt. It is worth noting that Sony PlayStation 3 launched at a particularly high price, which put off many gamers leading to a slump in PS3 sales. Then again, considering the PS5’s powerful hardware, the higher price doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility.

Sony's PS5 event is scheduled to take place later tonight (June 12, 01.30 am IST). You can watch the livestream here.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 06:37 pm

tags #gaming #Sony

