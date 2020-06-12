Live now
Jun 12, 2020 03:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sony PlayStation 5 launch Event Live Updates: Sony unveils PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
Sony PS5 Launch Event: The console of the future is here. This is the PlayStation 5!
Sony PS5 Launch Event 2020: Sony’s digital games showcase is set to run for little over an hour and will give viewers a ‘first look’ at some of the upcoming titles for the new PS5 when the console releases during this holiday season. The event will be primarily focused around games, so those looking for a sneak peek at gameplay could be left disappointed unless Sony has a few surprises in store for us.Sony has previously revealed the hardware that will be powering the new PS5. From a pure hardware standpoint, we expect the PS5 to be less powerful than the Xbox Series X. The PS5 is also expected to be more expensive than the Xbox Series X console with some rumours suggesting a very steep price. Additionally, the gaming giant has also given us an in-depth look at the PS5’s controller.
With that, it is a wrap. Thank you for tuning into our live coverage of Sony PlayStation 5 reveal event. For more news, views and updates stay logged on to Moneycontrol.com.
The Future of Gaming is ending on a high note with one sizzling trailer!
Welcome to PlayStation 5!
And there's a Digital Edition too! Xbox Series X only wished it looked this good. The Digital Edition will not have an optical drive.
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a Spacecraft? I think it is just the PlayStation 5!
Yes! Horizon Zero Dawn is getting a sequel!
Watch the announcement teaser for “DEATHLOOP,” a first-person action game from Arkane Lyon.
Demon’s Souls remake is coming to PlayStation 5! The game first debuted on the PS3 in 2009.
NBA 2K21 pre-Alpha footage looks incredible. Yes, those are droplets of sweat!
Hitman III will mark the dramatic conclusion of the infamous assassination trilogy! That gameplay trailer was way too short though and left us wanting for more.