Sony PlayStation 5 launch Event Live Updates: Sony unveils PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

Sony PS5 Launch Event 2020: Sony’s digital games showcase is set to run for little over an hour and will give viewers a ‘first look’ at some of the upcoming titles for the new PS5 when the console releases during this holiday season. The event will be primarily focused around games, so those looking for a sneak peek at gameplay could be left disappointed unless Sony has a few surprises in store for us.

Sony has previously revealed the hardware that will be powering the new PS5. From a pure hardware standpoint, we expect the PS5 to be less powerful than the Xbox Series X . The PS5 is also expected to be more expensive than the Xbox Series X console with some rumours suggesting a very steep price . Additionally, the gaming giant has also given us an in-depth look at the PS5’s controller