Microsoft's next-generation Xbox Series X is official: Here's everything you need to know

Microsoft just dropped some major news about its next-generation Xbox console at the 2019 Game Awards. Until now, the upcoming Xbox console has been referred to as Project Scarlett. However, Microsoft’s new trailer confirms both the name and design of the new Xbox.

Microsoft’s upcoming gaming console, Xbox Series X is now official. The trailer also detailed the design of the Xbox Series X, and it looks more like a gaming PC than an Xbox console. The console looks like a small desktop tower and can be used in both vertical and horizontal orientations.

Microsoft Xbox chief, Phil Spencer has promised significant performance gains over the Xbox One X. We already know that the Xbox Series X will use an AMD Zen 2 based custom CPU with the latest Radeon RDNA graphics architecture. Other confirmed details included super-fast SSD storage to speed up load times, support for 8K gaming, up to 120 fps gaming, variable refresh rate and real-time ray tracing support.

In an interview with GameSpot, Microsoft said the name of the new Xbox refers to the many ways you can play Xbox and its compatibility with older Xbox games. Additionally, previously sold accessories will also be supported. Spencer told GameSpot, “We wanted to design a console where the form was driven by the function.”

Microsoft used the new Xbox to showcased Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga; a new game Ninja Theory is developing to the upcoming console. While there was no confirmation about the reports of two next-gen Xbox consoles coming in 2020, the name Xbox “Series” X suggests that there could be multiple next-gen Xbox consoles.

Microsoft also announced a new controller alongside the Xbox Series X. Spencer explained, “ Its size and shape have been refined to accommodate an even wider range of people, and it also features a new Share button to make capturing screenshots and game clips simple.” The new controller will be shipped with the Xbox Series X and will work with Windows PCs and Xbox One consoles.