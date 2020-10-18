172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|sony-ps5-playstation-5-priced-at-rs-49990-rs-39990-for-digital-edition-5977181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2020 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony PS5: Playstation 5 priced at Rs 49,990, Rs 39,990 for digital edition

The PS5 is scheduled for launch on November 12 in markets including the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

Moneycontrol News

Sony has announced the price of the Playstation 5 in India. The PS5 will cost Rs 49,990 while the digital version of the console is priced at Rs 39,990.

The DualSense wireless controller will cost Rs 5,990 in India, and the charging station is priced at Rs 2,590.

However, Sony is yet to specify the date of the PS5 launch in the country.

The PS5 is scheduled for launch on November 12 in markets including the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.

The company also mentioned the prices for other accessories that can be purchased along with the PS5:

> Media Remote - Rs 2,590

> Pulse 3D Wireless Headset - Rs 8,590

> HD Camera - Rs 5,190

Sony also revealed the prices of five new games that will be available on the latest console"

> Demon's Souls, Destruction AllStars - Rs 4,999

> Marvel's Spider-man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Edition - Rs 4,999

> Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Rs 3,999

> Marvels Spider-man: Miles Morales - Rs 3,999

The Sony PS5 will compete with Microsoft's Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X which cost Rs 34,990 and Rs 49,990, respectively in India.
First Published on Oct 18, 2020 11:33 am

tags #PlayStation #Sony

