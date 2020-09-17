Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition vs Xbox Series S: Which budget next-gen console should you buy?

Sony recently unveiled the prices of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. With the recent information, we now know the pricing of both Sony’s and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles. While Sony is yet to announce the cost of the PS5 and PS5 DE in India, going by international pricing, it should be higher than the Xbox Series S, surpassing the 40K mark.

Today, the focus of our comparison if the two budget consoles, the Sony PS Digital Edition and Xbox Series S. If you want to check out our comparisons on the Sony Play Station 5 and Xbox Series X, head on over to the link.

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Xbox Series S Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.5 GHz Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.6 Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU, 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs at 1.565 GHz 16GB GDDR6 10GB GDDR6 448GB/s 224 GB/s 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD No Physical Disc Drive No Physical Disc Drive 4K at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS 1440p at 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS TBD / USD 399 Rs 34,990 / USD 299

First and foremost, the biggest difference between the two consoles is visible with their spec sheet. Straight off the bat, the PlayStation 5 DE is noticeably more powerful than the Xbox Series S. And, while spec sheets don’t tell entire stories, in this case, it does.

We already know that the Xbox Series S can deliver the same in-game performance as the Xbox Series X, but at 1440p resolution, as opposed to 4K gaming on the main console. However, the cheaper PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has no limitation like the Xbox Series S. It is virtually the same console as the standard PS5 without the optical drive.

When it comes to games, Microsoft may have the upper hand when you consider backward compatibility with all previous generation titles, dating back to the original Xbox. The PlayStation 5 DE, on the other hand, will support most of the 4,000+ PS4 titles.

Additionally, Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate will provide more access to games. When you consider games for the new PS and Xbox consoles won’t come cheap, games are an important part of the equation.

On balance, the Xbox Series S is not as powerful as the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. Although we believe the Xbox will have more titles for users to enjoy, Sony has a few aces up its sleeve as well, so we aren’t too concerned there. Beyond power, the PS5 Digital Edition will also have more storage space to house games, which is a very important factor when dealing with digital-only consoles.

However, it is worth noting that Sony still has to reveal PlayStation 5 pricing in India. Going by international pricing, the PS5 DE will be higher than the Xbox Series S. So, we cannot yet factor in the price for Indian customers, at least. But for now, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition does have a bit of an advantage over the Xbox Series S.