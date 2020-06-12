Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Here's how the Sultans of console gaming compare

Sony officially unveiled the design of the PlayStation 5 at its recent "Future of Gaming" event. The company also unveiled several upcoming PS5 games. Now that we have all the specs as well as the design of both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, barring price and release date, we decided to answer the biggest question - How do both of these compare. Here we have tried to answer some of the most important questions you may have about the two consoles.

What's with the new form factor?

Both Sony and Microsoft's upcoming consoles can be placed vertically or horizontally. However, the Xbox Series X has a more symmetrical design as compared to the PS 5's rectangular form factor. While the PlayStation 5 looks better from a gaming standpoint, the Xbox Series X will likely blend more easily into your home entertainment setup. So which one has the better design would depend on what you prefer, something that's edgy and stands out or something more subtle.

Why are they so much bigger than the PS 4 and Xbox One?

Size is another important factor here. Both these consoles are much bigger than any of their predecessors. The primary reason for the size of the two consoles is cooling. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 mark the biggest generation gap in their respective histories. Both gaming consoles are capable of 4K gaming at 120fps, real-time ray tracing, and 8K gaming.

To achieve such levels of performance, the machine will require adequate cooling to ensure no CPU and GPU throttling. It is worth noting that the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is noticeably thinner than the regular PS5 due to the lack of an optical drive.

Which of the two consoles are more powerful?

Specs Xbox Series X PlayStation 5 CPU 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.8GHz 8-core AMD Zen 2 at 3.5GHz GPU AMD RDNA 2, 12 TFLOPs, 52 Compute Units (1.8GHz) AMD RDNA 2, 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 Compute Units (2.23GHz) Memory 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Storage 1 TB Custom NVME SSD 825 GB Custom NVMe SSD Expandable Storage 1 TB Expansion Card NVMe SSD Slot External Storage USB 3.2 External HDD Support USB HDD Support 4K Support Yes Yes 8K Support Yes Yes Optical Drive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray HDR Support Yes Yes Ray Tracing Support Yes Yes Ports Three USB-A 3.0 Ports, HDMI Out, Optical Audio, Proprietary Memory Slot TBD

If you are wondering which of the two consoles are faster, the specs indicate that it is the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X has a slight advantage on the CPU front with higher clock speeds. The Xbox's GPU also features more Compute Units and TFLOPs, which in theory should give it an edge in performance.

However, Sony's SSD is one of the biggest highlights of the PS5, and you should expect faster load and boot times. This should also help with reducing in-game loading time when moving from one zone of a map to another. Overall, you should not worry about which console is more powerful as both companies will optimise their consoles to ensure no compromise while gaming.

Which console offers more exclusive titles?

Since we are on the topic of games, let's talk about platform exclusives. In Microsoft's corner, you have games such as Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, The Medium, Halo Infinite, and Gears 5. Microsoft has also had plans to acquire multiple development studios to bring into its first-party Xbox Games Studios umbrella.

Sony, on the other hand, continues to have a strong showing of exclusive games – Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Horizon: Forbidden West, Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Deathloop, and Ghostwire: Tokyo are all coming to the PS5. In terms of exclusive titles, Sony has always held an advantage over Microsoft in the past

Will these consoles support older games?

Now that we are the subject of the past, let's look at backward compatibility, an area where Microsoft holds a considerable advantage. The Xbox Series X will feature backward compatibility with all previous generation titles, dating back to the original Xbox. The PlayStation 5 will only support most of the 4,000+ PS4 titles.

What are the upgrades on the new controllers?

The controllers of both consoles tell two very different tales. Microsoft does not deviate from its tried-and-tested design, while Sony has opted for a complete overhaul. First, let's talk about the Xbox controller, which features minor changes in ergonomics, a new share button, a USB-C connection and a disc-like hybrid D-pad. At first glimpse, you won't be able to notice any difference from a regular Xbox One controller.

Sony, on the other hand, ditches its long-running DualShock lineage for a redesigned DualSense controller. Apart from the two-tone design and bulkier form factors, there are quite a few noteworthy additions on the PS5 controller. DualSense has a built-in mic, headphone jack, a revamped "Share" button, improved haptics, adaptive L2 and R2 triggers and the USB-C connection.

Although the DualSense controller looks better than what Microsoft is offering, older Xbox One controllers will also work on the Xbox Series X. Sony has not yet mentioned whether the PlayStation 4 controller will work on the PS5.