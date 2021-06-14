Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch date leaked; Galaxy Z Flip 3 to tag along

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first device from the brand to come with an under-display camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch date has been tipped. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 successor is expected to launch in July or August 2021. Ahead of the launch, key details of the launch have leaked online.

According to tipster Jon Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will ship to customers starting August 27. The tipster also claims that Samsung will also ship the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to customers on the same day. Prosser’s sources are yet to confirm the launch date of the upcoming foldable smartphones.

Samsung is yet to make an official announcement. Considering that the devices ship on August 27. We can expect them to launch during the first or second week of August 2021. The company is likely to make an announcement on the Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

A recent report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now under mass production. Design renders and other Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications have leaked previously. The foldable smartphone will have a triple-camera array on the back. It will have a 12MP + 12MP + 16MP camera sensor setup.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first device from the brand to come with an under-display camera. Reports of the Fold 3 featuring an under-screen camera have been around for a while. According to a report by a South Korean publication Aju News, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature S Pen and UDC (Under Display Camera)”. This UDC technology is one that allows pictures to be taken on the device without a camera hole. They can be done by simply placing a camera under the OLED screen.