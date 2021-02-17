Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 launching later this year with under-display camera: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is tipped to launch later this year. The foldable smartphone will launch in July as per leaked reports. Though we are still a few months away from the unveiling, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications have already started leaking. According to a new tip, the foldable smartphone will come with an under-screen front camera.



Galaxy Z Fold3 is still very likely to adopt UPC pic.twitter.com/DD6TMPLlM0

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 15, 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first device from the brand to come with an under-display camera. Tipster Ice Universe claims that the Galaxy Fold 3 will come with an Under Panel Camera (UPC).

The tipster did not reveal much about the technology used in the under-display camera though.

Reports of the Fold 3 featuring an under-screen camera have been around for a while. According to a report by a South Korean publication Aju News, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature S Pen and UDC (Under Display Camera)”. This UDC technology is one that allows pictures to be taken on the device without a camera hole. They can be done by simply placing a camera under the OLED screen.

"Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be equipped with the S Pen, a feature of the existing Galaxy Note series," the report mentioned.

Samsung Display and its subsidiary Dowoo Insys have developed and delivered the second-generation UTG that applied its own cover glass technology, making it possible to realise the plan to mount the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.