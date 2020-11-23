Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold 3 by June 2021, may discontinue Note series: Report

Samsung is getting ready to launch a new product, a foldable phone, by June 2021.

Hitting the market will be Samsung's foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 3 along with an S Pen in June next year. Along with this launch, the company would also discontinue the Galaxy Note lineup, reports suggested.

According to a report by a South Korean publication Aju News, Samsung Electronics has confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phone will arrive in June 2021.

Its reports also suggested that the Note series will be discontinued.

"The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is developed as a premium smartphone that combines the latest technologies from Samsung Electronics, such as S Pen (electronic pen) and UDC (Under Display Camera)".

This UDC technology is one that allows pictures to be taken on the device without a camera hole. They can be done by simply placing a camera under the OLED screen.

"Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be equipped with the S Pen, a feature of the existing Galaxy Note series," the report mentioned.

Samsung Display and its subsidiary Dowoo Insys have developed and delivered the second-generation UTG that applied its own cover glass technology, making it possible to realise the plan to mount the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Previous versions like Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2 were equipped with a top notch display with a single side of the screen and a punch-hole display with a small hole to mount a front camera.

However, according to the report, in the latest version, "Samsung Electronics plans to apply UDC to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to provide a true fullscreen experience like a tablet PC".

There is also the likelihood of its model S21 to have three versions: a standard, a Plus and an Ultra.

The S21 will have a 6.2-inch display, the Plus will be 6.7 inches and the Ultra will reportedly have a 6.8-inch display, as per reports from Android Police.

